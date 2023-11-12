Aero Contractors Aircraft nose stuck at Abuja Airport runway

Aero-contractors airline

…As NSIB kick-starts investigation

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number: 5N-BYQ belonging to Aero Contractors has been involved in a serious incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The aircraft, which departed the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos in the morning, had a serious incident, on Sunday, at 10:47 am after landing at the Abuja airport.

A statement signed by the Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Dr. James Odaudu, stated that the incident led to the closure of the runway for a few hours.

He explained that the aircraft on landing had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

However, Odaudu also said that there was no fatality to the souls onboard at the time of the serious incident.

He said: “The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway.

There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through [email protected] and NSIB Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line at +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people on board and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria to identify the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.

“The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.”