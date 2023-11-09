Adeleke presents N273bn 2024 budget before Osun Assembly

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday presented the proposed N273 billion 2024 budget to the State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget tagged, “Budget of Recovery” is made up of N108,254,020,710.00 (One Hundred and Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira), capital expenditure and N165,654,976,700.00 (One Hundred and Sixty–Five Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy – Six Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira )as recurrent expenditure.

Speaking at the official presentation of the document before the Speaker at the plenary, Governor Adeleke disclosed that the budget is aimed at rebuilding the state which was battered before his ascension to office.

His words: “In conformity with the existing laws which stipulate that the draft Budget of the State should be presented to the House for approval before the end of the year, I am pleased to present to the honourable members of Osun State House of Assembly through the Honourable Speaker, the Draft 2024 Budget of Osun State.

“Hon. Speaker, I am highly delighted to present to you and honourable members of the Assembly, the 2024 draft Budget tagged “BUDGET OF RECONSTRUCTION AND RECOVERY” in the sum of Two Hundred and Seventy- Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety -Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Ten Naira (N273,908,997,410.00).

“This figure is made up of recurrent expenditure of One Hundred and Sixty – Five Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy – Six Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N165,654,976,700.00) and capital expenditure of One Hundred and Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (N108,254,020,710.00).

“The tag for this budget reflects our current focus on rebuilding the battered state we inherited. It is a sign we are targetting recovery after the successful revamping of all sectors of Osun society. I assure honourable members that the executive arm has the will and the determination to ensure the achievement of budgetary goals once this proposal is passed into the Appropriation Act.

“Today, I am reassured of our collective partnership for a new Osun of our dream. You have in me a Governor with a firm belief in executive-legislative collaboration for development”.