‘Ada Omo Daddy’ to unify Igbo, Yoruba culture – Mercy Aigbe

By Dickson Omobola

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has said her soon-to-be released film, ‘Ada Omo Daddy,’ is aimed at unifying the Igbo and Yoruba culture.

Aigbe, who is also a movie director, said the movie’s themes preach love, unity and reconciliation, adding that it douses ethnic divisions.

Speaking during the film’s preview at Genesis Cinema in Maryland, Lagos, she said Ada Omo Daddy would drive critical conversations when released, noting that her choice of actors and actresses for the movie is to knit the old Nollywood with the new Nollywood.

She said: “In recent times, especially during the elections, we had issues that are not really blown but there were undertones, like ethnic division between the Yoruba and Igbo. That isn’t good for us because I believe in one Nigeria.

“This film aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba culture. It is to tell us that regardless of our differences or the diversities, we are one, we should love one another and celebrate one another. It is also to tell us that we might have issues, but we should forgive one another and move on. It is a big project film, large scale film.”

On the cast, Aigbe said: “The film marries the old Nollywood and the new Nollywood. In the movie, we have Charles Okafor’s comeback into the mainstream Nollywood. He has been off the scene for a while.

“There is Chiwetalu Agu and icons like Sola Sobowale. There are also youngies like Tomi Ojo, Taiwo Peters and Phyna. And if there is anything like middle Nollywood, we have Mercy Aigbe, Adeniyi Johnson, Omowunmi Dada, who played Ada. It is a mix of old, new and medium Nollywood. It is a beautiful film.

“If you see Omowunmi and Charles Okafor, you will see some sort of resemblance. More so, they are fantastic actors. I knew that they would kill their roles, which they did. Everybody brought their A-game and did awesome.”

On his part, the movie’s Co-Executive Producer, Kazim Adeoti, said: “This is a large scale project. Even though I have had about 15-year experience in the industry, what I learnt from the set was different. You won’t be disappointed. It is a movie from which you would learn a lot because it is educative with a lot of take homes.”

The movie will be released on December 15.