A’Court Judgment: We’ll challenge verdict at Supreme Court – Kano Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said he will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Appeal Court’s judgment delivered on Friday, which sacked him as the Governor of the state.

Governor Yusuf, while reacting to the judgment, said he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Yussuf stated that the people of Kano were robbed of their mandate with the judgment served by the appellant court but expressed optimism that he would reclaim the ‘stolen’ mandate at the Apex Court.

According to him, “We have instructed our lawyers to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court, where we hope it will right the wrong done to Kano people.

“We believe the judgment was unjust to us. We know that the people of Kano came out en masse to vote for us.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court would return our stolen mandate and address the unjust melted on us.

“I want to assure the people of Kano that all this that is happening is a temporary matter, and in no time, the Supreme Court will reclaim our mandate.

“We will not be deterred from the good work we have started in the state.

“We call on the people of the state to go about their normal activities as security personnel are on the ground to protect them,” Governor Yusuf said.