A’Court Judgment: Kano Govt, group sue for peace

By Bashir Bello

Kano state government has called on people in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of causing a breach of the peace as the Appeal Court set Friday to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP challenging the judgment of the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal.

The State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen by the Ministry’s Director on Special Duties, Sani Abba Yola.

Dantiye said the call became necessary as some may take advantage of the situation and cause a breach of the peace in the state.

The statement reads, “Dantiye, who was reacting to Friday’s governorship election judgment by the Appeal Court in Abuja, stressed the need for people to maintain the peace for the development of the state and country at large.

“He also called on security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that law and order are maintained as well as ensure full protection of lives and properties of the citizens in the state,” the statement noted.

In the same vein, a Kano-based Non-Governmental Organization, War Against Injustice, WAI also called on the residents to respect and accept the outcome of the Appeal Court judgment for peace to reign in the state.

The group’s Executive Director, Umar Ibrahim Umar in a statement said, “The Court of Appeal is set to deliver judgment on the Kano state governorship election petition tomorrow. We are calling on all parties involved to exercise patience and respect the rule of law during this time. It is crucial that the judgment is respected and that there is no violence or public peace disturbance as a result of the decision.

“It is crucial to avoid peace disturbance and violence during this time, as it could have serious consequences for the people of Kano state and the country as a whole. Public peace disturbance could lead to loss of life and property. We urge everyone to respect the rule of law and to remain calm and peaceful, no matter the outcome of the judgment,” Umar however stated.