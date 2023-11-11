Achonu casts vote, enjoins Imo citizens to take voting seriously

By Chris Onuoha in Owerri

Senator Athan Achonu, the Labour Party candidate in the ongoing election in the company of his wife has cast his vote this morning in his home town, Ibenkwo Umunumo, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Achonu who was very enthusiastic about the turnout of electorates in his community has assured people his unflinching focus and readiness to take over leadership from Gov Uzodimma.

Although he did not make an elaborate speech to the press but was very optimistic in his victory at the end of the election. He also enjoined all Imo citizens to come out en-mass to vote out bad governance.

However, there are skirmishes of voting irregularity in some remote areas within Okigwe zone.



Ngor -Okpala for instance, unconfirmed reports had it that some unidentified thugs invaded Umunehi Obiangwu, Polling Unit 007 in Ngor-okpala LGA attacking voters and sensitive materials at danger.

“Ihiteowerri ward, Orlu LGA, Imo state, at about 1pm, there was absolutely no sight of electoral materials, no INEC personnel, no voters and all the voting centres in the entire ward is deserted,” reports an indigene in the area, adding that he could certainly explain the reasons at the time of this report.

More details shortly..