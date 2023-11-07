Abuja-based hotel receives award for CSR

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a recent press briefing held in Abuja, Continental Hotel, a prominent name in the hospitality industry, received a prestigious award in recognition of its remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives in Nigeria.

The award presentation was a momentous occasion, attended by Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, Project Director of the upcoming Humanitarian Awards and Magazine Event, scheduled for November 25th at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The esteemed award was a testament to Continental Hotel’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change in Nigerian society.

The organization’s exceptional efforts have been instrumental in empowering and uplifting the lives of many, especially the youth.

Karl Hala, the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, who received the award, expressed his gratitude and outlined the organization’s mission to support Nigerian youths.

He emphasized the critical importance of providing opportunities for education, healthcare, skill development, and socio-economic empowerment, particularly to address the pressing needs of the country’s young population.

Hala stated, “I am very honored. It’s a privilege, it’s also the recognition that we as a company and I as a person do. When you speak about human beings and the neglect, which is more prevalent than ever before, especially in the context of neglected youths with uncertain futures, it is vital that organizations like the humanitarian award-giving entities exist to drive positive change.”

This award serves as a symbol of the hotel’s dedication to nurturing the talents and aspirations of young Nigerians, creating a future where their dreams are not mere fantasies but have substance.

The hotel collaborates with organizations like UNICEF and international business groups to provide platforms, mentoring, and opportunities for youth to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

The commitment of Continental Hotel to Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives and their unwavering support for youth empowerment reflect their dedication to a better Nigeria.

The award recognition is a testament to their transformative initiatives, and it reinforces their mission to uplift the lives of young Nigerians and inspire them to succeed in a country filled with abundant opportunities.

Emmanuel Anabueze, Project Director of the Humanitarian Awards and Magazine Event, commended Continental Hotel for their outstanding work in Corporate Social Responsibility.

He reiterated the event’s focus on recognizing and celebrating organizations that are making a real difference in society.

The upcoming awards event will be a platform to showcase and honor the transformative work of organizations like Continental Hotel.