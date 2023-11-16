Abia begins de-worming of 60,000 pupils

Wife of Abia Deputy Governor, Mrs Adaeze Emetu administering deworming tablets to pupils

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has commenced de-worming of school children, with a target on 60,000 pupils across the state.

Wife of the Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, who flagged off the exercise in Umuahia, decried the effects of worm in children.

“It is alarming to note that approximately 35 million children aged 5 to 14 are affected by various soil-transmitted helminths, with an estimated 2.9 million of them suffering from moderate-to-heavy intensity infections, primarily in southern Nigeria”, the Abia First Lady lamented.

Mrs Otti who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Adaeze Emetu, said worms and parasitic infections could severely impact a child’s health, growth, and cognitive development.

She said Government was determined to eliminate worm in children across the state to guarantee the wellbeing of Abia children.

“It is our responsibility to eliminate this silent threat and ensure our children are free from these preventable diseases. The In-School Deworming Program is a proactive approach aimed at safeguarding the health and future of our youth.

“By providing regular deworming treatments in our schools, we take a significant step toward protecting our children from the harmful effects of these parasites. This program will enable our students to focus on their education, improve their overall well-being, and ensure they have a better chance to achieve their dreams.”

According to the First Lady, the exercise signifies Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare of every child “who enters our school gates.”

” We understand that the well-being of our children is closely tied to their ability to learn effectively and reach their full potential, hence our efforts to give them the best.”

She said that the deworming initiative would be piloted in six Local Government Areas namely :Ohafia, Bende, Ikwuano, Isialangwa South, Obingwa, and Osisioma, with a target of deworming approximately 60,000 in-school children.

The First Lady explained that the decision to focus on children aged six to 14 years was informed by research indicating that most donor agencies typically pay more attention to children between the ages of 0 – 5 years.

She urged schools parents and other stakeholders to assist in the efforts to eradicate parasites in children and pave the way for their healthier and brighter future.

The Governor’s wife commended donors agencies for their support towards eradicating parasites in children.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, urged pupils to internalize the culture of hand washing to reduce the chances of worm infestation.

She said that schools would be sensitized on the need to maintain proper hygiene.

Earlier in her address, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Ifeoma Thomas, noted that the success of the programme depended on collective commitment and participation of all the stakeholders.

” As parents, teachers, and community members, it is our duty to ensure that every child benefits from the In-School Deworming Program”, she said.

Mrs Caroline Charles who spoke on behalf of the partners including CARITAS, Solina Health Limited and HSCL, among others, said they were focused on children between 6- 59 months, disclosing that over 1,040,000 units of albendazole have been made available for the deworming of children in Abia state.

She assured of their commitment in partnering with the state government towards improving the health of children.