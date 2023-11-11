Abducted INEC official regains freedom in Bayelsa

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, official, Supervisory Presiding Officer, SPO, abducted on the eve of the governorship election has regained his freedom.

The Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Bayelsa, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, made this known in a statement made available to newsman on Saturday.

Ifogah, who thanked those to showed concern and contributed towards the release of the INEC official, said the officer is doing fine.