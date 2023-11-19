40% Varsities IGR : Onoh lauds Obi over comment on Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s former spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has commended the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi for keeping politics aside to place the greater interest of Nigerians through his support, constructive criticism and advise on the President’s reversal of the automatic withdrawal of 40 percent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Nigeria Federal universities.

President Tinubu had on Friday, during the 75th Founders day celebration of the University of Ibadan, announced the reversal of the automatic deduction of 40 percent from the federal universities IGR which he said was ill-timed at a time that the universities are financially choked.

Mr. Peter Obi immediately reacted to President Tinubu’s reversal of the policy, commended the presidential order and said that the 40 percent IGR underlines a lack of attention to the abuse of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund).

Extolling Obi’s critique, Onoh said that unlike the other opposition members that criticize and antagonize the federal government even when it does something positive, Obi’s action has demonstrated true sportsmanship, exposing his value for Nigeria beyond mere politics and commend the LP presidential candidate for the immense applause he gave to the Tinubu administration.

Onoh assured Obi that the Tinubu-led administration will not take for granted his recommendations and, noting that Obi’s commendation will encourage other well- meaning Nigerians to come together to perceive government as a collective pursuit other than as an individual entity.

He stated that what His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi has done was a testament to the passion he has for Nigeria in moving it forward for the collective benefit of all Nigerians, adding that the state of education in Nigeria has been a major concern of all for decades.

\

Onoh said: “Nigeria as a third world country despite being the most populous country in Africa and having the largest economy has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world, with only 59 percent of the adult population able to read and write. President Tinubu during the campaign made education as one of the priorities in his manifesto.

“He was aware of many challenges facing higher education in Nigeria, from inadequate funding, corruption, inadequate infrastructural facilities, shortage of academic staff, strike actions, Brain-drain, poor research, weak administrators and insecurity.

“The President’s directive is an affirmation of his commitment to Nigerians towards building a better society and His Excellency Peter Obi’s commendation of Mr. President’s directive isn’t just taken as a political statement, rather it’s a strong motivational words of encouragement and commitment to Nigerians and I assure him that his support to the greater good of Nigerians isn’t taken for granted by the Tinubu led administration.

“I urge more Nigerians to emulate his actions and realise that irrespective of our political differences, Nigeria belongs to us all and together we will definitely renew hope and lay a better foundation for the future. This administration will work towards achieving greater access to university education in Nigeria, and will also focus on curbing financial waste in the Nigerian University System (applying the policy of consolidation to its letter).

“Downsizing the number of support staff in Nigerian University System; retraining of Nigerian universities’ academic staff to embrace ICT/ e – learning; and encouraging all universities in Nigeria to establish distance learning centres to provide more opportunities for all to have access to university education; and revision of education trust fund support for the production of books and journals in the Nigerian tertiary institutions; production of online materials for distance learning centers that would serve the greater populace desiring university education in our country.

“Once again I applaud Peter Obi for his positive commitment and recommendations towards advancement of education in Nigeria and let him be assured that with his support and that of all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of political differences and benefits, we all support our government towards building a better nation. Be assured that it will inspire this administration to aspire to the benefit of us all.”