33,429 graduates, 1,698 postgraduates set for UNIMAID 24th Convocation

VC UNIMAID, Prof. Shugaba

…VP Shettima, others to be honored

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 33,429 graduates and 1,698 post- graduates who have successfully completed their various courses of study at University of Maiduguri since 2018 to date would on Saturday 18th November, 2023 receive their certificates at the 24th convocation ceremony.

This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Aliyu Shugaba during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Mohammed Indimi International Learning Centre, Maiduguri, Borno state.

He said, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, and some personalities who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the institution would be honored.

Shugaba while giving a summary said, “statistics for the undergraduate level shows that 20,048 are graduating from the regular undergraduate programmes, 6,940 from Affiliated Colleges, and 3,032 from Center for Distance Learning CDL, with a total of 147 students getting First Class, out of which 86 came from the regular undergraduate programmes and 61 from Affiliated Colleges.

“Similarly, the statistics for Postgraduate degree graduation shows a total of 1,698 graduating students. These include 113 Ph.Ds, 817 Masters degree and 902 Postgraduate Diploma students.

“The summary of statistics for recipients of Certificates and Diplomas shows that a total of 1,711 students are graduating, with a total of 15 students graduating with distinction.” He added.

The VC noted that the 24th Convocation ceremony is a significant milestone in the journey of UNIMAID students, who have dedicated their years to acquiring knowledge and developing skills that will shape their futures.

To this end, he pointed out that this grand occasion also allows the university community to celebrate remarkable achievements, adding that, it is special in many ways, as it is the first one since 2018, except for some special convocation.

Shugaba further stressed that “Endowment Fund will be re-launched and Honorary Doctorate degrees will be conferred on four distinguished personalities, which include; the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, His Royal Highness the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group and Alhaji Dr. Dahiru Bobbo the former Registrar of the University of Maiduguri for their remarkable contributions to the University and society.”

Likewise, the VC explained that Professors Emeriti, such as Abubakar Mustapha, Muhammad Yerima Balla and Bamidele R. Badejo will also be appointed at the Muhammadu Indimi Learning Centre.