2024 Grammys: Burna Boy bags 4 nominations, Davido secures 3

*Tems, Asake, Arya Starr, Olamide grab one nomination each

By Benjamin Njoku

Self-acclaimed ‘ African Giant ‘ Burna Boy has made history again, having bagged four nominations for the 66th Grammy awards, billed to hold on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Awards Recording Academy released the nomination list for the 66th Grammy Awards yesterday.

Burna Boy, who was nominated in two categories, Best Global Music and Best Global Music Performance last year, this year, bagged four nominations for ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ (Best Melodic Rap), ‘I Told Them’ (Best Global Music Album), ‘Alone’ (Best Global Music Performance) and ‘City Boys’ (Best African Music Performance).

Other Nigerian singers who grabbed at least one nomination included Tems, Asake, Arya Starr and Olamide.

Burna Boy was first nominated for the award years ago in the Global Music Award category with his album, African Giant, but lost out to Angelique Kidjo. Inm 2021, he won Best Global Music Album for his song. ‘Twice As Tall.”

Meanwhile, Davido, who is getting his first-ever nomination for the prestigious award, bagged three nominations on ‘Best Global Album’ for his latest album, ‘Timeless’. Others are ‘Best African Performance’ for his song ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Best Global Music Performance’ for his track ‘Feel’.

SZA is the top nominee for the 66th annual Grammy Awards with nine nods. She’s an American singer and songwriter whose music style combines elements of rhythm and blues, hip-hop, and soul.

Following her closely are boygenius’s Phoebe Bridgers, R&B performer Victoria Monét, and music engineer Serban Ghenea with seven nominations each.

In an Instagram post, excited Davido, who’s currently having a good year, wrote, “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!!”

Since its release, Davido’s “Timeless” album has earned widespread acclaim and confirmed his place as one of Nigeria’s leading music stars. Several tracks from the album garnered global recognition, further elevating his standing in the international music scene.

The Grammy Awards are considered the biggest music awards in the world.