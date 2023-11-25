2023/24 Dry Season Farming: FG targets 1.25m tonnes of wheat production

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Saturday, disclosed Federal Government’s target of 1,250,000 million tonnes of wheat production for the 2023/2024 dry season farming.

Kyari who flagged off the 2023/2024 dry season farming in Hadejia, Jigawa State, in his address maintained that with the declaration of State of Emergency in Nigeria’s Food Security on 13th of July, 2023, there is renewed hope for Nigerians’ access to food and nutrition.

According to him, the dry season farming is an integral part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket (NAGS-AP) Project.

He said: “By force of its very essence, dry season farming offers us a unique opportunity to harness the untapped potential of our land and diversify Nigeria’s food production capabilities.

‘Indeed, its importance cannot be overstated, as it allows us to overcome seasonal limitations and meet the demands of our growing population while also bolstering our economy.

“The dry season farming is an integral part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket (NAGS-AP) Project, made possible by a $134 million loan facility advanced to Nigeria by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and encapsulates this Administration’s resolve to expand the capacity of our farmers to engage in the cultivation of key staples like rice, maize, cassava and wheat, across the country.

“The aim is to increase crop yield by at least 20 per cent compared to the previous year. These high-value staples will be joined by others like soybeans and sorghum in the wet season.

“Our farmers remain our most prized assets as a Nation, given that they produce the bulk of the food consumed in-country. As such, His Excellency Mr. President has charged us to ensure that they are adequately supported to increase their productivity.

“In this regard, we have set ambitious targets. In wheat alone, we aim to support between 150,000 to 250,000 farmers with 50% input subsidy to cultivate between 200,000 to 250,000 hectares and an expected yield of 1,250,000 tonnes of wheat.

“Other selected staples are earmarked for similar, varied support, all aimed at significantly reducing food inflation, as well as Nigeria’s dependence on foreign import while increasing domestic consumption.

“Ultimately, this will promote agricultural self-sufficiency and stimulate economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the Minister explained how this will be achieved, “To achieve our goals, government is committed to ensure that the support does get to the farmer. Accordingly, the Program will be Technology enabled, thus guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the provision of the subsidy and other support services like extension, insurance and additional finance.

“Equally, our farmers are guaranteed access to improved seeds – in this particular instance, I would like to point out that we are deploying heat-tolerant wheat varieties like Borlaug 100; Attila etc. Furthermore, we will progressively invest in irrigation infrastructure projects to optimize water usage and mitigate the challenges posed by the dry season.

However, he said despite the challenges the government is poised to address them.

“We have been innovative in utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to: target already proven irrigated farm clusters; deploy verified farmer data; and map the farmers to AgroDealer Redemption Centers; and thankfully, we have already gained grounds.

“I implore all stakeholders, from farmers to researchers, private sector entities to civil society organizations, to come together and seize the opportunity presented by this 2023 Dry season farming initiative.

“Let us work hand in hand, united in purpose, to usher in a new era of agricultural prosperity and ensure a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Together, we can transform our challenges into opportunities and pave the way for a sustainable and food-secure nation. Let us dare to renew our hope”, he said.