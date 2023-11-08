161 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

By Esther Onyegbula

Another distressed and stranded 161 Nigerians have been repatriated back to the country from Tripoli, Libya.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, at about 11:05 PM on Tuesday through Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG and flight number BRQ189/07.TSINK.MJI.

The profiles of the new returnees are: 100 adult females and 37 adult males were brought back; 9 female children and 7 male children; and 4 female infants and male infants were all aboard the flight that departed Tripoli at about 5:22 PM.

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the Refugee Commission, and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria were at the airport to receive the returnees.

It will be recalled that about a week ago, a batch of 99 stranded Nigerians were repatriated back to the country from the Niger Republic.

The returnees, who were assisted back to the country in a voluntary capacity by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), landed at about 2:15 PM on a chartered flight with registration number TZ-SMA.

The Boeing 737-500 had 15 adult females, including 2 with medical cases, and 76 adult males, 7 female children, 15 male children, 1 female, and infants, respectively, aboard the aircraft.