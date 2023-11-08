14,000 Nigerians living in Germany risk deportation — Chancellor

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor explained yesterday that no fewer than 14,000 Nigerians living in Germany risk deportation.

Scholz said this during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday, where he attributed it to the spike in the number of Nigerians seeking asylum, with a great number of them without identification cards.

The German Chancellor noted that approximately 12,500 Nigerians are in a condition of tolerance in Germany as a result of the Nigerian government’s reluctance to admit people without the necessary identity documents.

Scholz said, “The current spike in Nigerians filing initial asylum claims in 2023 has sparked worries. Nearly 14,000 Nigerians might be deported, and the great majority of them do not have the necessary identification cards.

“We are prepared to collaborate in order to enhance migration,” the statement stated, adding that Germany would be happy to send back any Nigerian national who has behaved well.

The President, Bola Tinubu underlined that his administration is ready to allow people to return, especially those who are recognised as fellow citizens and have behaved well.

“Nigeria is prepared to welcome them back “as long as they have behaved well,” but only if they stand to gain something from it. Rather, we ought to cease providing the 640 million euros in development funding.

“If someone is a compatriot and has ‘behaved well,’ we are willing to accept them back.

“We’re prepared to collaborate in order to enhance migration,” he declared.