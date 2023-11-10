10th NASS: Lawmakers propose 32 new federal varsities

Lawmakers have proposed the establishment of 32 more federal universities.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have received 32 bills seeking the creation of new universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, according to report.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has warned the government against the establishment of new institutions amid meagre funding for the existing ones.

Recall that Nigeria has a total of 52 federal universities, 63 state universities and 147 private universities, according to the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE also puts the number of Federal Polytechnics at 40; state-owned at 49 and private at 76. There are 70 federal and state-owned colleges of health; while the number of private colleges of health is 17.

Also, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE put the number of colleges of education in Nigeria at 219.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives led in the new bills, with a proposal for establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Kaduna, which had its first reading on July 6, 2023.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu also proposed for establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Bende in Abia State.

There are also bills seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Information and Communications Technology, Lagos Island; Federal University of Agriculture, Ute Okpa in Delta State; Federal University of Biomedical Sciences in Benue State; Federal College of Health Sciences, Gaya;

Federal College of Dental Technology, Faggae; Federal College of Agriculture, Agila, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Dangi-Kanam, Plateau State; Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State.

There is also Benjamin Kalu Federal Polytechnic, Rano, Kano State; Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau State, among others.

The Chairman of ASUU, Federal University of Minna, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, while speaking to newsmen on the development, described the move by the lawmakers as misplaced priorities.

He said, “Misplaced priority. You have institutions that are trying to stay afloat yet the only thing you can think of is to create more institutions so that your people would think you are working.

“They should concentrate more on projects that would impact the lives of their constituents instead of creating more problems for the nation.”

The Programme Director, Reform Education Nigeria, Ayodamola Oluwatoyin, said the lawmakers were merely trying to score political goals.

“It is so unfortunate that we live in a country where lawmakers use matters like education to score cheap political goals.

“This is unheard of in any part of the world. How will you propose bills for new institutions when the existing ones have been shut down? Who advises them,” Oluwatoyin said.