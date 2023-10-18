Zulum gives 72hrs demolition orders of brothels, criminal dens in Maiduguri

Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, gave a 72-hour demolition order of brothels and criminal dens notorious for prostitution, gangsterism and other illicit activities in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum gave the order during a visit to the scene at ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around railway staff quarters, in Maiduguri.

Recall that controversy has been trailing last week police alleged interception, deflation of tyres of some trucks and arrest of six persons loading train coaches, with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, authorities later explaining through a statement that the coaches were to be evacuated to Jos for overhauling.

The area allegedly harbours gangsters, criminals and minors for commercial sex activities.

The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with these illegal brothels and criminal dens, including prostitution, drug peddling, and other illicit operations.

He noted that these activities not only pose a threat to the security of the state but also perpetuate social vices that undermine the well-being of communities and the dignity of the individuals involved.

Zulum explained that while the settlement which harbours criminals and minor girls for commercial sex activities would be demolished in 72 hours, the illegal brothel operators, however, have 12 hours to vacate, saying “The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here, this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here; this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place.

“I understand that this land was approved by Borno State Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but unfortunately, it’s been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place. For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval and henceforth, the land belongs to Borno State Government.”