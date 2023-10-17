You lost your polling unit, Abia PDP tackles Wabara over support for Gov Otti

Wabara

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The Abia State chapter of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has berated the Acting Board of Trustees, BoT chairman of the party, Chief Adolphus Wabara, over a statement credited to him that Governor Alex Otti has earned himself a second term in office because of the flag off of the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

Wabara had stirred trouble when he commended Otti for the flag off of the 6.7km road in Aba, last Thursday.

“Governor (Otti) is reliable and a true man of honour. With this feat alone, his second term in office is already well assured. He is a Master Strategist. He wasn’t a top banker for nothing,” Wabara said.

Piqued by Wabara’s position, the PDP in a statement by its Acting state publicity secretary, Elder Amah Abraham, warned that a highly placed official of the PDP like Wabara who failed to deliver his polling unit for the PDP during the last election should be mindful of his statements in the public.

The PDP further stated that the ex senate president did not speak for the PDP in Abia state and dissociates itself with the statement which it claimed presented Wabara as someone who has either lost touch with the reality or is not at home with the undercurrents of Abia politics.

It also warned that the Party has appropriate channels of communication which must not be breached by any officer, no matter how highly placed.

“The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn to a statement credited to the Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BOT, Senator Adolphus Wabara wherein he allegedly said that Alex Otti has earned himself a second term in office because of the second flag off of the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

“The Abia PDP states in very clear terms that he did not speak for the Abia PDP and has never spoken for the Abia PDP and therefore dissociate itself with the said statement which presented Senator Wabara as someone who has either lost touch with the reality, is not at home with the undercurrents of Abia politics or one who probably spoke under the influence of some elements.

“While we recognize his entitlement to his personal opinions on issues relating to governance in Abia State and Nigeria, the Abia PDP is constrained to warn that such a highly placed official of the PDP who failed to deliver his unit for the Party during the last election should be mindful of his conduct and statements in the public, especially if the person is not well versed on the issue at core. The Party has appropriate channels of communication which must not be breached by any officer, no matter how highly placed,”the statement read.

Accusing the Acting BoT chairman of playing politics with the reconstruction of the road, the PDP insisted that Wabara ought to have contacted the officials of the former administration to keep him abreast with the facts of the project if he was not aware of the history.

“Concerning the second flag off of the Port Harcourt project which he dabbled into ignorantly, the Abia PDP maintains that Senator Wabara erred in either omission or commission. If he did not know the history of the project, he ought to have reached out to the operatives of the former administration to keep him abreast with the facts of the projects and if he knew the facts and decided to misrepresent them, then the Abia PDP would be left with no choice than to believe that he is just playing politics within politics and therefore would not join issues with him but leave him to his conscience.”

The party described the continuation of the Port Harcourt road project by Gov. Otti, as a good step in the right direction, stressing that government is a continuum as foundational works including securing the right of way, construction of high standard drainages on both sides of the road, the completion of earth work from No. 1 Port Harcourt Road to Uratta Junction and above all the funding for the project and other roads were initiated by the former Gov Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.