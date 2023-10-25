Yobe State Gov mourns demise of Wazirin Fika

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor of Yobe state, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has received with sadness, the news of the passing away of a leader, elder statesman, and illustrious son of the state, Alhaji Adamu Fika, the Wazirin Fika.

This was disclosed by the governor’s spokesman, Comrade Mohammed Mamman in a statement he made available to our Correspondent on Wednesday.

Buni described the death of the Wazirin Fika as a great national loss, and a loss with a wide vacuum to his family, Fika Emirate, and Yobe state.

“We have lost a great leader, a wise counsellor, pride of our state and a gentleman with a passion for equity and social justice.

“The death of Alh Adamu Fika has closed the door of consultation for our government and created blockage to borrow from the wealth of experiences of an accomplished technocrat and seasoned administrator.

“I wish to, on behalf of myself, the government and the people of Yobe State express our heartfelt condolences to his family and Fika Emirate.

“I pray to almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus”, Buni said.