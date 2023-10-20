Yarner takes campus tour to students 

Yarner, the emerging social media platform from Africa, is gearing up for an exciting Campus Tour that promises to captivate students across the continent.

With the theme ‘Yarner Campus Tour,’ this initiative aims to foster new friendships, explore fresh interests, and create everlasting memories for students.

The first edition of the event took place at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), where renowned comedian Mr Funny (Sabinus) was the host. This captivating event attracted a staggering attendance of over 3,000 students, while the online and offline promotional efforts reached an impressive 1,200,000 people.

Featuring live performances by Mr Funny, the Uniport tour gave young creatives and talented students an incredible platform to showcase their skills and talents to their peers and on the Yarner App.

Ikechukwu Oragwu, Founder & CEO of Yarner, expressed his vision for the platform: “We are poised to usher in the Next Era of Social Media in Africa. The impact of social media on shaping public opinion, fostering community engagement, and driving social change is remarkable. We believe this next era should be African-born and Africa-built.”

Oragwu emphasized the significance of the tour as a medium for creative expression: “The tour not only empowers young creatives to connect and share, but also offers a stage for aspiring musicians, dancers, comedians, and content creators to showcase their talents to a broader audience on our social media platform, Yarner. Our goal is to organize six tours across different institutions in the country throughout 2024.”

The Yarner Campus Tour promises a mix of music, games, and artist performances, targeting a substantial audience of over 30,000 campus students in six states across various institutions within the country. As the anticipation builds, Yarner is poised to leave an indelible mark on the African social media landscape.