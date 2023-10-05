World Teachers’ Day: We’re tired of buying chalks, Class registers, C’River NUT laments

..Says over 10, 000 teachers needed in Secondary schools alone

…matters affecting teachers will be on the front burner …. Commissioner

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Cross state Wing on Thursday bemoaned that its members were tired of using their hard earned salaries to buy chalks, registers , lesson notes for their various primary schools in the state.

The Chairman of the Union in the state, Com Gregory Olayi made the revelation while speaking with journalists shortly after the 2023 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Calabar while calling on the state government to step up on its role in boosting the morale of teachers by playing their part.

Com. Olayi who was giving further clarification to a request from his address where he stated that there was “need for imprest to be given to Primary School Head Teachers because, teachers must stop buying chalks , lesson notes , pen, registers amongst others from their hard earned salaries said the situation was pitiable.

His words :” I am not mincing words that the reason why I put the request in my address , as I speak with you Primary school Head Teachers buy chalk and class room registers with thier own money without nothing been done by state government.

“We are pleading with government on the need to take this into consideration and give the neccessary imprest for such materials to them ,there is need for the government to step on its role in ensuring that the system moves.

“We cannot be running public school from private pockets , it is highly unacceptable , there are a lot of issues affecting the morale of the teachers and you expect them to deliver quality to our children

“Casting blame on teachers alone is nor right, what is the role of the government in all these , the blame is not only on teachers , the blame should be holistic , let the government do it’s part and the teachers will also do theirs

Meanwhile the Union in the state has appealed to the state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu to as a matter of urgency engage 10,000 teachers into the system in a bid boost the state’s educational sector.

Com. Olayi made the appeal.



while speaking at the 2023 World Teachers’ Day Celebration at NUT Secretariat Calabar , Thursday.

Speaking on the theme: The Teachers We Need For The Education We Want; The global imperative to reverse teachers shortage, Olayi said” over 10000.



teachers were needed in the secondary schools and more in primary schools.

“We are demand for training and retraining of of teachers in the science and provision of functional laboratories and workshop for students in schools.

“There is also the need for employment of more teachers to service the system. Available statistics revealed that there is acute shortage of teachers in the school system.” Olayi stated.

The NUT Chairman who expressed displeasure over what he described as poor treatment of teachers by the state government and decay of infrastructure in Public Schools called for immidiate for revamping of the educational system, provision of an enabling environment and increased remuneration for teachers for increased productivity.

“There is need for state government to step up it’s game. Promotions are not implemented. I feel that this new government should look into this issue so that the educational system doesn’t die.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Stephen Odey represented by Director of Schools Department, in the state Ministry of Education, Mrs. Okama Ubi, said that Government was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that matters that involved teachers in the state are kept at the front burner.