World Teachers’ Day: Firm rewards outstanding Teachers

By Dickson Omobola

As part of its commitment to promoting quality education, recognising and rewarding excellence in the education sector, Wema Bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has rewarded winners of the Wema Celebrates Teachers competition; an innovative campaign targeted at celebrating and rewarding outstanding teachers who have made positive impact in the teaching profession.

The event held at Oriental Hotel Lagos on Friday, October 6th, 2023, saw Wema Bank presenting cheques to the Top 3 teachers that emerged in the competition; Olawale Gbenusola from Vetland Senior Grammar School, Lagos who secured the 1st position was rewarded with a N2 million cash prize; Raheem Hassan from Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School, Lagos came 2nd with a N1.5 million cash prize and Adeniran Adedoyin from Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos went home with a cash prize of N1 million in the 3rd position.



Speaking at the event, Wema Bank MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni said the Bank is committed to promoting excellence and innovation in the education sector.



Oseni said: “Teachers deserve more than just recognition. They deserve to be celebrated for their tireless efforts in shaping young minds and molding their future. At Wema Bank, we are proud to honor these teachers’ dedication to the service. We believe that when there is proper funding and support to the education sector, our children will be impacted positively and the country as a whole will benefit.”



Adeniran Adedoyin from Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos, who came 3rd in the competition shared her gratitude, stating, “I am excited and happy to be recognised today. I thank Wema Bank for seeing the work that we do and for celebrating our impact in the country. Teachers should not be ignored, we deserve to be celebrated and recognised for our hard work and I am grateful to Wema Bank for coming up with this initiative and for the work that they do in the banking industry.”



The Wema Celebrates Teachers Competition began on September 18, 2023, and the application period closed on September 29, 2023. It involved students nominating teachers who have made a positive impact on their lives and deserved celebration and recognition.



The competition received over 60 entries, which were meticulously reviewed to identify the top 10 teachers.



From the pool of top 10, these three exceptional winners were chosen.