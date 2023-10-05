Works Ministry seeks easier procurement process for road construction

Umahi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has requested for a seamless procedure for the procurement processes to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), to ease access to funds for road construction.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the request in Abuja, on Thursday.

He explained that the procurement process as it is currently is quite cumbersome and time-consuming leading to unnecessary delays in the takeoff of planned road projects.

Umahi stated this when he had an audience with officials of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, in his Mabushi office.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to continued improvement on road infrastructure nationwide.

Umahi said, “We in the Federal Ministry of Works are committed to continue to improve on the nations road infrastructure and will like to work with ICRC to archive this mission”

He also noted that Public Private Partnership arrangement is a welcome development in the provision of road infrastructure.

However, he said the processes to achieving this desired goal can be worked on to make the procurement processes faster.

“We need to work together to ensure that government’s interests are represented and effected correctly in every PPP transaction. That is why the Ministry of Works and ICRC must work together. ” Umahi added.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mr. Mahmuda Mamman, while welcoming the ICRC officials, noted that the Ministry requires fast delivery on the programmes to enable the Ministry meet up with their mandate.

In response to the Minister’s request, the Director General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani commended the Minister for his giant move and efforts towards making the Nation’s roads motorable and durable. He pledged the organization will do all it can to make sure that the processes are Fast tracked to archive the desired aim.

He explained the procurement processes to the Minister, as follows :

A Privately Initiated Infrastructure Proposal (PIIP) OR an UNSOLICITED PPP Procurement over Federal Government Infrastructure where a Private Proponent submits a bankable Outline Business Case 1(OBC) to MDA demonstrating the capacity to finance, deliver, construct and/or operate the project,

A technical feasibility study, and an estimated total project cost.