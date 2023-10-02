‘Without Public-Private integration, Universal Health Coverage difficult to achieve’

…..says meaningful collaborations ‘ll boost healthcare services

….as FG mulls local vaccine, medicine production

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS quality healthcare service delivery remains a herculean task in Nigeria’s health system, PharmAccess Nigeria, asserted that without public- private integration Universal Health Coverage, UHC, is difficult to achieve.

The Country Director, PharmAccess Nigeria, Njide Ndili stated this during the HealthCare Leadership Conference organized by the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, in partnership with the Medic West Africa, with the yheme ‘Igniting Change: Mobilizing Healthcare in West Africa for a Sustainable Future’.

The conference had engaging sessions, informative presentations, and lively dialogues on topical issues affecting the nation’s health sector including innovation, enabling environment for healthcare advancement in West Africa, and the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage.

Also the conference served as a veritable avenue for brainstorming and deep discussions and meaningful collaborations among healthcare stakeholders in attendance.

The conference had the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker; Commissioner of Health, Imo State, Dr. Success Prosper-Ohayagha; Commissioner for Health, Osun State, Mr. Jola Akintola, ESQ; Commissioner for Health, Ondo State, Dr. Banji Ajaka; Commissioner for Health, Edo State, Dr. Samuel Ali; President of the HFN, Dr. Pamela Ajayi; West African Director of the African Healthcare Federation, Dr. Joseph Boguifo; Vice President, HFN, and Country Director, PharmaAccess, Mrs. Njide Ndili, and among others.

PharmAccess, renowned for its commitment to advancing healthcare access and quality, played an integral role in shaping the discussions.

Ndili said: “Without Public-Private Integration, the goal of Universal Health Coverage cannot be achieved. We can ensure that healthcare reaches every corner of our nation, leaving no one underserved.”

Meanwhile, Ndili who is also the Vice President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, urged panelists on experience sharing, especially on public and private sector integration and strategies to sustain advancement in the nation’s healthcare sector.

Earlier, in an address, the Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Health, Dr Salma Anas, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated commitment amd mulls exploring local vaccine and medicine production to enhance self-sufficiency in the health sector.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to exploring local vaccine and medicine production is unwavering. It’s a key step toward enhancing self-sufficiency in the health sector and securing a healthier future for our nation.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare”, And said.

Meanwhile, she commended the HFN for organizing this forum, enabling healthcare stakeholders in Nigeria to brainstorm on ways to bring about positive change in the nation’s health sector.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, in a keynote address pointed out that the importance of public-private partnerships, underscoring HFN’s critical role in bridging the gap between the government and the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Managing Director, Society for Family Health, Dr Jennifer Anyanti, stressed on the positive impact and significant results of public-private collaborations, which the results are enormus and sustainable, therefore, pointed at a programme called Access to Finance, A2F, programme, championed by PharmAccess and the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC).

Basically, Access to Finance, A2F, programme, was crafted to provide financing, operational expertise, and transfer of public-private partnership arrangements, rejuvenating neglected healthcare facilities in remote and underserved communities in Delta State.

Earlier, in an opening remark, President, HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi, said the HFN’s remains committed and would continue to be the voice of private sector healthcare stakeholders.

Ajayi also affirmed that the Federation will also sustain dedication of the private sector in transforming Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

“We extend a warm welcome to stakeholders from across the nation. The HFN is committed to being the voice of private sector healthcare stakeholders, and we are dedicated to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

“Our collaboration with organizations like PharmAccess is vital in achieving this transformative vision.”