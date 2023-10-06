Without me, Afrobeats is not worth listening to – Orezi

Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi has claimed that without him, afrobeats music is “not worth listening to”.

Orezi, who had kept a low profile for some years, vowed to make a comeback and “dominate” the Nigerian music industry.

The Shoki crooner said this while in an interview with Gehn Gehn TV.

He said, “Afrobeats without me are not worth listening to. A lion cannot miss the hunt. On my shoulders I would carry afrobeats to the next level and I will dominate.

“The difference between me and other artistes is that I am different. I don’t follow rules. Rules are for regular artistes. I am Orezi.”