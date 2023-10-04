Wike Parley’s First Lady in plan to set up directorate for women affairs in FCT

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday visited the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he sought collaboration in the planned setting up of a directorate for women affairs in FCT.

The minister, who was accompanied by the minister of state for the FCT, Mariya Mahmood, said the collaboration was necessary “in view of the fact that there is no directorate for women affairs in the FCT.”

“We want to collaborate with her on how to take care of women, and work with her to ensure that the Renewed hope agenda is achieved. The FCT wants to play its own role in that agenda.”

The minister, while seeking other areas of collaboration, expressed readiness of his administration to partner with the office of the First Lady towards the drive to actualize the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Applauding the minister for placing premium on women inclusion, the First Lady said the efforts by the FCT administration to also develop agriculture, one of the priority areas for the Renewed Hope Initiative, was a cheering development with a lot of prospects to be exploited.

“Just this morning I saw a newsflash that the FCT Minister is collaborating with Israel on agriculture and I said I would love to discuss agriculture with the honorable minister.

“Although women and children is what we do, but it is not just women. We went as far as Belarus to study what they are doing. They have so much to offer in different areas and they are willing to assist, going as far as offering us scholarships at the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

“What you have done today has really brought a lot of ease to our work because once you have the directorate there, we would know how to reach them. That is why I think that God has a hand in what we are doing. You have really lightened my burden.’”

Senator Tinubu stressed that a broad based implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of “must not only include strategic development of the agricultural sector, but must also recognize the role of women and create an atmosphere that empowers them.”