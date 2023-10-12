Why we’re offering scholarships to law students – Oturu

By Juliet Umeh

Managing Partner of venture capital firm, Nubia Capital, Mr. Davidson Oturu, has said that his foundation, Davidson Oturu Mentorship Programme, DOMP is offering scholarship opportunities to at least 10 Nigeria law students who lack the requisite funding to pay for their tuition.

Oturu who is a corporate lawyer said that the scholarship scheme, which is in its second edition, is his way of giving back to society.

Speaking on the criteria to qualify, Oturu said: “The student must have a first-class or second class upper law degree from a recognized University and must be resuming at the Nigerian Law School, NLS in the 2023/2024 academic session.

“If you meet the criteria, we kindly encourage you to submit your application before October 28.

“The documents that will accompany the application will include: curriculum vitae, CV, proof of academic standing; final transcript or statement of result or university certificate and then, your personal statement which will not be more than one page,” he explained, adding that all the documents must be in portable document format, PDF only.

He also noted that Davidson Oturu Law School Scholarship Fund was launched in 2022 and provides funding for students who are qualified to attend the Nigerian Law School but lack the requisite funding to pay for their tuition,” he averred.