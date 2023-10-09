Why we took viral healthcare services to Ilashe, Ibeshe, other communities – Chiazor

By Rita Okoye

Boat Naija Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the renowned boat rental and lifestyle leader, Boat Naija recently carried out a remarkable healthcare outreach initiative, leaving an indelible mark of compassion and service to humanity in Ilashe, Ibeshe, and Ikaare communities.

The event which took place on Sunday, September 29 was tagged ‘A Day of Healing and Hope’, offering vital medical services to over 300 community members, spanning both adults and children.

This monumental initiative aimed to address the pressing healthcare needs of these riverside communities, where access to healthcare services is often limited.

The Foundation mobilized an impressive team of healthcare professionals, including dedicated nurses, medical doctors, lab scientists, and pharmacists led by the young impressive doctor Mary Joseph C. This diversified medical arsenal ensured that the communities received a comprehensive spectrum of services, including consultations, diagnostic tests, and treatments.

One striking revelation from the outreach was the high prevalence of high blood pressure among community members. Over 200 adults underwent blood tests, including hepatitis screenings, and a significant number were found to be affected by high blood pressure. Swift action was taken, with medications administered to those in need, underscoring the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of the communities.

The outreach received a significant boost with the presence of APIN CLINIC, whose specialists conducted HIV tests, further extending the range of critical healthcare services provided to the communities.

The Oba of Ilashe, the revered community head, expressed profound gratitude to the foundation for its benevolent efforts.

The team, led by Mr. Daniel Chiazor, Onuorah Alex, and Kingzeed Abdul, received heartfelt recognition for their dedication and leadership throughout the event.

Boat Naija Foundation, a subdivision of Boat Naija, which stands as a premium boat rental company and a lifestyle leader in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, has consistently upheld the mission of giving back to less privileged riverside communities. This outreach represents a powerful testament to their dedication to supporting those who have limited access to government-assisted resources.

Boat Naija Foundation remains unwavering in its commitment to creating a brighter, healthier future for underserved communities. This outreach initiative serves as a shining example of their tireless efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.