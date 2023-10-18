Why there’ll be litigations over chieftaincy titles in Yorubaland — Olubadan

By Deola Badru

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, yesterday, declared that litigations are part of the beauty of chieftaincy tussle in Yorubaland.

Olubadan said this during an interactive session with newsmen in his Alarere Palace ahead of his 81st birthday celebration on Wednesday.

The monarch, while responding to a question on why chieftaincy matters are always occasioned by litigations in some parts of Yorubaland said: “It is a good development. As long as democracy exists, litigation will continue to be a means that injustices can be addressed.

“Litigation is a process where you can express your emotions or ill feelings about any issues in a court of law and get justice over perceived injustice against you.

“Litigation remains a very good avenue to tackle any irregularities or injustice process in our society today.”

On the role of the Ifa oracle in the selection of kings in Yorubaland, Oba Balogun said: “Oracle remains the best option in picking who will occupy the throne, but this action varies, depending on traditions of each town.”