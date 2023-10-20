Why Mohbad son’s DNA must be done in my presence — Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has explained the reasons he felt the Deoxyribonucleic acid, popularly known as DNA, of his deceased son’s child, Liam, must be done in his presence.

Aloba mentioned the need to clear the heated controversy among Nigerians about the paternity of the child and other surrounding issues between the former Marlian singer and his wife.

In an interview with Stams TV on Wednesday, the late singer’s father also emphasised the importance of the test while discrediting the rumour about the DNA being done in a post made by popular skit maker, OGBCultist, who is believed to be Mohbad’s friend.

Aloba said, “Concerning the DNA test, it’s a must they do it. Nigerians are demanding it. I heard rumours that they did it, but no matter what, I’m Mohbad’s father, so I’ll give consent to the DNA test or send anyone who can represent me during the test if I’m not there to know how they’ll do it. And even when they want to do it, it should be done in two different places so we can be very sure and know the truth.

“Also, where I am from in Ikere Ekiti, even Olu Ikere just left my side now after visiting me. We don’t accept bastards where I’m from, but it will be a thing of joy for me if this child is Mohbad’s because this is the only child he said he left for me. Three days before his death, I was with him, he even served me food, and he put Liam on my hands, and he was taking pictures.

“I will call the police boss to know if it is possible for us to bury him. In fact, many have complained of seeing Mohbad’s ghost and this is only possible because he has not been buried. I would really be glad that this is looked into as early as possible,” he said.

MohBad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, and his death sparked controversies leading to nationwide protests among Nigerians with his former label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry named among the five prime suspects.