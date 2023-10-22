Why it’s woman’s turn to govern Edo — Amu

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, a female aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victoria Amu, on Friday, said a female governor in the state would change the negative narratives that the state has been plunged into in the last seven years.

Amu, while speaking to journalists in Benin City on why she wants to be the governor of the state, said her achievements as an occupational therapist in all the areas she has worked showed that she can make the difference adding that the state has had enough men as governors and they have shown their various capacities.

She said: “We have had several men as governors of this state, some of them have performed very well, some also showed their limitations; I think this is the right time for the womenfolk to take over. I have demonstrated in the past as an occupational therapist.

“Edo state has enough women that can take this state to where it should be in terms of development, the first female senator in this country is from this state, which tells you the quality of our women.”

Amu said her agenda to change the state would include security, education, infrastructure, skills development, agriculture and women empowerment adding that education would get priority attention with the slogan “Education for All, Excellence for Every Child.”

“I stand before you today, I want to share with you not just a vision but my concrete plan for the future of Edo State.

“If elected as your governor, I am committed to a short, medium, and long-term framework for our state’s development across various sectors. Education is not just a priority; it’s the cornerstone of our future prosperity and progress.

“I believe that every child in Edo State deserves access to a high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Education is the bedrock upon which we will build our state’s future. By investing in our children’s education, I am investing in the prosperity and progress of Edo State.”