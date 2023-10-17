Why I don’t talk to ladies who tweet frequently – Blaqbonez

Rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez has stated he cannot talk to ladies who frequently tweet on the microblogging site Twitter, now called X.

The rapper disclosed his reasons when he featured on the Zero Conditions podcast.

According to him, he does not like women who have many tweets and does not relate with them because they are quick to putting out every single detail about their life on social media.

He said: “I don’t really like to talk to people and females that have too many tweets. I don’t speak to them because I feel like you are two seconds away from going to tell the world about my business. You are literally two seconds away from blasting me, not even on the grounds of, ‘You’re trying to ruin me.’ You just tweet everything that goes on in your life.”

The rapper who admitted that although he uses the micro-blogging platform, he is not inclined to putting out every opinion he has online like most female users.

“Me I have lots of tweets but if you go and check I don’t even make a lot of tweets, I retweet things. I’m not always talking. I 100% filter the babes coming my way, I’m upstanding about my peace I really care about my brand and peace. I don’t want to be with anyone who will soil it,” the rapper added.