Why I created Amapiano Party – David Swiss

By Ayo Onikoyi

Davido Amutue a.k.a David Swiss is an entertainer, show promoter and artiste manager from Ndokwa east LGA, Delta State. In this interview with Potpourri, the Amapiano Party founder shed more light on his forthcoming event, his foray into Showbiz and more.

How did you find your way into entertainment?

Growing up, I was really a shy person but I met Mr. Kmeks who did a seminar about public speaking so I told him that I would like to go into entertainment and public speaking. So, he started taking me around to weddings and a couple of events. I literally was his boy throughout those times. After a while, I learned the ropes and worked under him. I became solid in 2017/2018 in Warri before I got admission into school. I was quite popular in school back then. Coming into Abraka, it was hard for me because I had to start from scratch again but God was so kind, I was able to dominate the town in one year. I was a model then so I won a couple of pageants as well. That was how I got into the events business.

Amapiano Party 2023, can tell us all about it..?

So, we’ve done one Amaipiano party in 2023 already and we have two more. On November 23, 2023, we are going back to Abraka in Delta State and on the 21st of December we are going to Warri again. The one in Abraka is called the ‘Closure’ and the December one is called ‘Santapiano’. We want people to give and receive gifts while partying. What to expect is fun, networking as there will be a lot of people and sponsors who are ready to do things. I always deliver. They call me ‘Big Swiss’ for a reason. So, I will surely deliver on these 2 events that are remaining for 2023. Trust me when I say quality is guaranteed.

How did you come about the idea of the Amapiano Party?

Sometime last year, April (2022), me and my guy – Aiden, we were going out and we were just vibing to Amapiano and we saw a party flier of an amapiano something. We attended but realised it was not an amapiano party. So, we thought to ourselves, this is not a party. We went back to the drawing board and we unleashed something on our own and boom, it was crazy. The reception was crazy for real.

Why did you choose the South South as location for the event?

Naturally, I had traveled to a lot of States but I thought we should start from home but other States have been calling. I am planning to hit other States because Port Harcourt and some other guys have been calling.

Any major guest artists for Amapiano Party 2023?

Yes, we are working on bringing a couple of friends from Lagos. I give them their respect. We are planning for major surprises because I don’t want the people to see celebrities as the reason for coming to have fun.

Will you ever bring an Amapiano Party to Lagos?

Yes, definitely. That’s 2024/2025 plans.We are going to be coming to Lagos in a big way, by God’s grace. So, Lagos get ready for us. The biggest party in the south-south is coming and we are coming hard and we hope to come and stay. Definitely, we will stay. Lagos Industry, except David Swiss and his team. Very soon, we will add something to the Lagos market. Lagos, please accept me as our primary goal is to make people happy.