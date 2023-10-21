…As Coy receives multiple awards from ECOWAS

By Prince Okafor

As Nigeria grapples to manage its mineral resources for national development, Metal Manufacturing Nigeria Limited, MMNL, has called for stricter export regulations within the country with respect to export Solid Minerals in raw form.

This is came even as StarPlus, a flagship brand of MMNL, received three awards at the annual Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS manufacturing excellence and ECOWAS energy awards recently in Lagos.

From Left: Ms Jaon Amanze Promotion Manager, Mr Sandeep Yadav Product Manager, Superspeed Battery, Mr Pandaj Yadav Product Manager Starplus Battery, Mr Vikash Kumar Chief Finance Officer, Metal Manufacturer Nigeria Limited, MMNL,, Mr Ramesh Kumar Head Sales & Marketing, MMNL, Mr Hiren Parikh Marketing Manager, MMNL, during the annual Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS manufacturing excellence and ECOWAS energy awards recently in Lagos.

The Nigeria’s indigenous tubular battery company was awarded the 2023 “ECOWAS Inverter Battery Manufacturing Company of the Year, ECOWAS Inverter Battery Company of the Year, and ECOWAS Renewable Company of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, MMNL Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Amit Kumar Saraf said: “It was a rave of accolades as we won these awards.

“We are the first and only designed and made in Nigeria Tubular Battery brand. StarPlus is also expanding its footprint to the ECOWAS nations making the citizens proud.”

He lamented the proliferation of solid minerals for export, stressing that the development is denying Nigeria huge capital.

He said: “We are producing battery with 95 percent local Input, thereby creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to the country’s economy and saving the valuable foreign exchange reserve.

“The rampant export of solid mineral like lead ore and lead Ingots which is basic raw material are really affecting the nation’s economy. The federal government needs to restrict export of these solid minerals.”

CFO of the Company Mr. Vikash Kumar further explained that Company has huge expansion plans with a Vision to enable Nigeria become net exporter of Battery from 100% importer.

With current level of Operations company has already been able to reduce 20% to 30% of Importation of Tubular Battery in Nigeria.

Expansion plans of the company includes, Backward integration to mine and process Lead Ore, Manufacture of plastic components of the battery, Manufacture of chemicals used in the battery manufacture.

He explained few of the key challenges include lack of long-term funding for such projects and regulations as explained by our CEO, but he stressed that company has history of overcoming all challenges. Therefore, we are confident of achieving our Vision.

On his part, the head Sales and Strategy, StarPlus, Mr. Ramesh Sharma said: “As a prominent player in the manufacturing sector and being a tubular battery manufacturing industry; the awards are a testament to our revolutionary work and our leadership, particularly in the areas of quality of product, energy needs, innovation, and investment in the development of infrastructure to create shared value for our stakeholders and communities.

The annual award is aimed at celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the manufacturing industry that have demonstrated innovation excellence across their operations and have made remarkable contributions to the growth of the local economy.