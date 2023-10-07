Why Deltans prefer PDP – Onuesoke

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated the reason why his party, the PDP is the party of the people in Delta State.

Onuesoke who made the disclosure in a telephone chat with our correspondent from the United States of America, USA, explained that from the inception of Chief James Ibori followed by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and presently Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori as Governors of Delta State, the PDP has presented an indelible record that has made it a party of the people.

Describing the party as a united family in Delta State, Onuesoke explained that members of the party see one another as people of one family whose main objective is to develop the state infrastructures, health service, provide good education, employment to the teeming youths, industrialization and most importantly attraction of foreign investments by creating peaceful environment to attract investors.

He disclosed that the groundbreaking strides of PDP in Delta State in road and physical infrastructure, urban renewal, entrepreneurship development for the youths, healthcare delivery, and vocational/technical education have touched every part of the state, adding that it is only those who are dishonest that will have the guts to say otherwise.

The PDP chieftain explained that the successive administrations in the state under PDP have continued to improve the infrastructural and human capital developments of the state.

Onuesoke disclosed that the present Governor, Oborevwori has come up with a bang by promising to do more with his M.O.R.E. Agenda which has set the ball rolling with massive developmental programs.

He stated that the Governor’s pronouncement of award of contracts for the construction of fly-over bridges in Warri and the construction of dilapidated federal roads in the state to Julius Berger has created more confidence in the people on the performance of PDP.