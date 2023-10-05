Who will secure MMIA?

DESPITE the existence of the Aviation Security, AVSEC, department in the aviation industry, airport security is routinely treated with sub-optimal priority in Nigeria. This shocking attitude has led to many outrageous security breaches, including livestock invasion of tarmacs and attempt by terrorists to attack a departing aircraft in Kaduna last year.

In July 2023, another outrage came in the heels of the dismantling and looting of the newly-installed runway lights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, by a suspected clique of insiders working with their external collaborators.

The airport had been without runway lightings until late last year when they were installed. Reports say the thieves capitalised on the runway’s closure for repairs in March this year to strike.

Reports have it that such robberies are rampant in and around the airport. People’s cars parked at the airport, especially the international wing, are routinely burgled. Indeed, an Arik Air aircraft parked overnight was once reported to have been infiltrated and a major navigational computer removed by thieves.

The removal of the runway lights stalled the early reopening of the 2.7 kilometre runway which was closed in March this year. Funny enough, the Federal Airports Authority, FAAN, Managing Director, Kabiru Yusuf, merely ordered the suspension of seven officials and reposting of the Regional Manager (South West) of the MMIA, Felix Akinbinu, to its Airfield Services department, a classic case of “slap on the wrist”.

Apart from the suspected existence of an insider syndicate, there is a general atmosphere of incompetence and negligent attitude to security, especially within the FAAN. There are media reports that FAAN had ignored several intelligence advisories from the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police towards fortifying security around the MMIA.

For instance, the recommendation that vegetation around the precincts of the airport should be cleared for a clearer view of activities around the runway was ignored. Also neglected were advisories to raise the heights of perimeter fences and install burglary-proof fittings to deter entry or exit. Most of these advisories are routine things anyone with common sense can do without being told.

It is unfortunate that over three months since the theft of the runway lights was reported, nothing more has been heard of the flurry of eye-service investigations that were commenced. The stolen equipment have not been recovered as promised by FAAN authorities, and the runway remains shut. In view of this, the much-awaited certification by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, has to wait.

How will foreign investors whom President Bola Tinubu has been chasing after take us seriously when our busiest international airport is not safe from petty thieves?

We call for a total purging of the FAAN which is obviously full of deadwoods at its top echelon. Heads must roll to keep officials on their toes.