What we know about Prime Boy, Mohbad’s friend wanted by Police

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afro singer and songwriter, Owodunni Ibrahim popularly known as Prime Boy is the childhood friend of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad who has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police force over circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

On Wednesday, the Lagos State Police Command declared Primeboy wanted, following his failure to honour the police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad.

Denies allegations of killing Mohbad

Recall that a few days after Mohbad’s death on September 12, Primeboy denied allegations of an altercation with the deceased singer.

There were reports on social media claiming Mohbad and Primeboy had a rift before his demise.

Reacting to the rumours via Instagram, Primeboy claimed they were on good terms before he died.

“I keep seeing a lot of rumours out there, that something happened on Sunday, maybe that led to the death of Mohbad. Nothing happened on Sunday. Nothing happened between me and my friend, we were fine from the Island,” he said.

He added: “Whoever says I kill my friend, God will judge you except if I have a hand in it. What really happened that Sunday, me and Mohbad were on stage together and Mohbad was f**king high that day.

“So he sat down in his car after we came down from the stage. His wife was sitting in our middle so I do not know anything that happened, he was just grumpy. He wanted to get out of the car and I was like do not get down, wait, let me go and clear the road.

“Please I know nothing about it I did not even touch Mohbad. He hit me, I did not even do anything. God knows, his wife was there also and the Prado man and security. Please do not say what you do not know to make your investigation. I did not have any issues with Mohbad, he called me all the time I do not stay with them please, and please I know nothing.”

Declared wanted by the Police

Declaring Prime Boy wanted on Wednesday, Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his X handle, described Ibrahim to be “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by the tribe.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, is giving a sum of ₦1 million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died in Lagos at the age of 27.

Primeboy’s musical career

Owodunni Ibrahim aká Prime Boy’s songs have become very popular and trendy online with a great number of streaming and downloads on streaming platforms such as Boomplay.

Some of Prime Boy’s popular songs include Balance ft Seyi Vibes, Man Chery, Oluwanishola, Suru, No Force, Money, Fedo, Oya sa, Japa, Free Me, Pull Up, That Girl ft Fola, Ijo Ope, and Wanyoma.