What Tinubu mandated me to do – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says, President Bola Tinubu mandated him to promote patriotism, honesty and transparency as the core values of the administration.

The Minister made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is to take Nigeria to an enviable height among the committee of nations and change the negative narrative about the country.

“He charged me with the responsibility to ensure that Nigerians are reoriented within the few years that we are here, so that, at least, we can recover our sense as a nation and begin to go in the right direction.

“It is a great challenge. You know that moral decadence is not among the youths only but among the entire social strata of the country.

“I think that is why the president renamed the Ministry of Information and Culture to Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

“It means the president want to put the issues of orientation and reorientation in the front burner,” Idris said.

The Minister further explained that the virtues of patriotism, honesty and transparency were some of the things that Tinubu is vigorously promoting.

“He has given us a marching order to see that those values are promoted and put on the front burner and disseminated to the majority of Nigerians for the good of all”. (NAN)