What Senators discussed behind closed doors after open rift – Source

John Alechenu, Abuja

After a tense Senate session which culminated in a closed session , Vanguard has learnt late on Tuesday, that flayed nerves were calm during the closed session.

This, it was learnt followed the decision of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to offer explanations while having the relevant sections of the Senate rules read out to put the matter in proper perspective.

A source privy to what transpired behind closed doors told Vanguard that although the ugly incident was tabled “by one or two Senators, “ the matter was subsequently resolved after Senators went through provisions of the rule book.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter for fear of retribution, said, “It was mere coincidence that Senator Ndume stepped out at the time we decided to have a closed session.

“The closed session was not accidental , we had planned to hold it to discuss details of logistics for our retreat holding in Uyo, beginning from tomorrow after plenary.

“We had to discuss when and where we will meet for the trip as well as executive communications from the President preparatory to taking the matter on the floor.”

Pressed for further details about the executive communication, the source said, “Its about the confirmation of the Chief Executive of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC nothing unusual.

“You see, we look at these and other similar issues before going public during plenary.

“There is no crisis as is being speculated, Senator Ndume who went out came back in and took part in the closed session, if he truly staged a walk out, he would not have returned.

“Besides, no part of our rules says Senators cannot step out either to ease themselves of attend to something during sittings.”

Senator Ndume could however not be reached for comments as he left the Senate chambers soon after the days sitting.