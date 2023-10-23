We’re working towards affordable houses in Ogun — Abiodun

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that about 200 units of semi-detached, detached, fully detached duplexes and terraces under construction at the Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Abeokuta, are at advanced stages of completion and will be delivered before the end of 2023.

Governor Abiodun also said that his administration is working towards providing affordable houses to all strata of society.

The governor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after he inspected the on-going construction at the estate, located along Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

He said: “We have almost 200 buildings that are upcoming. Since the last time that I came here, many of them have been sold; some have paid in part, others have paid in full. The reason I came here today is to see how we are doing and to see how I can reconcile the date of delivery with the level of progress on the project. I am impressed, but I think the contractors can work harder.

“I have instructed the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation, OPIC, to immediately call a meeting of all the contractors and read them a riot act. We want to finish this project in no distant future.”

Speaking on the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate which is one of the inherited projects from the previous administration, the governor said the project would be turned into a top-notch estate that would serve as a reference for others that would spring up in other parts of the state.