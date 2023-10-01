We’re working together to safeguard democracy, Biden assures Tinubu, Nigerians on Nigeria Independence Day

By Biodun Busari

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians on the commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

In a statement issued on 30th September, directed to Tinubu and signed by himself, Biden assured Nigerians that the US and Nigeria are working to protect democratic principles.

He also noted that both countries are collaborating to “strengthen security; protect human rights; tackle the climate crisis; and promote trade, investment, and inclusive growth.”

Biden wrote, “Dear Mr. President:

“On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to you and the people of Nigeria as you celebrate the 63rd anniversary of Nigerian independence.

“The United States and Nigeria share a deep partnership underpinned by our shared values and commitment to forging a peaceful and prosperous future for our people, and people around the world.

“Together we are working to safeguard democracy; strengthen security; protect human rights; tackle the climate crisis; and promote trade, investment, and inclusive growth.”

While wishing Nigerian citizens a remarkable Independence Day, the US president said he looked forward to a strong partnership between the two countries.

“In the year ahead, I look forward to strengthening this partnership between our countries—and the friendship between our people—even further. And, I wish you and the Nigerian people a joyous and peaceful national holiday,” Biden added