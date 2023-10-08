We’re now good to go – Gov Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno has assured the people of Akwa Ibom state that after the four-day retreat of the State Executive Council members on A.R.I.S.E. Agenda Implementation Strategy, that they are now good to go.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, Eno spoke while fielding questions from Government House Press Corps at the Victor Attah International Airport on his return from the State EXCO retreat held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos

Eno explained that the retreat.tagged “A.R.I.S.E AGENDA: Mapping The Future”, was part of team building strategy for implementation of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

He also explained that the retreat afforded the team an opportunity to distill the A.R.I.S.E Agenda concept into an executable governance roadmap that would yield dividends for Akwa Ibom people.

He expressed the optimism that his team was readiness to deliver expected results as they now understand what to do.

His words: “This is the first, I call it team building. If you have a team, you put them together. Even Jesus did it. Take them out, talk with them. This is all of the ARISE Agenda.

“We had to download and then distill it properly to the various Ministries to work as all of us will do. We expect results. So we have a full roadmap and the implementation plan for the A.R.I.S.E. agenda.

“We believe that we are now good to go and all the Ministries know what we are to do, when we are to do it, and how to do it,”

According to the statement, foremost investment and economic experts, including the immediate past Governor of the state Udom Emmanuel, Barr Mfon Usoro, Bismarck Rewane, addressed the retreat.