Were-Ile attack: Hunters comb bush to apprehend attackers

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

Following the deadly attack on security agents including a member of Soludero Hunters’ Association by suspected Fulani herders at Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa area of Oyo State, the hunters are ready to fish out the attackers.

The bandits reportedly laid an ambush for the security agents including some Amotekun personnel and Oodua Peoples Congress who responded to a distress call and killed three people in the process.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone interview yesterday, the National President of Soludero Hunters’ Association, Oba Ajijola Anabi Akintola said his men would comb the bush to apprehend the bandits.

“I just want to allay the fears of our people especially those living in the area to keep calm. We will ensure we smoke them out from their hideout. They killed one hunter and two others.”

“My men at Iwajowa told me they killed one member of Soludero. My men and some conventional security agents were going to quell a clash that broke out.”

“As my men were getting close to the place of attack, the herders had laid ambush for them. They didn’t know someone had informed the herders that security agents were on their way”.

“We are not going on a revenge mission neither are we going to kill any of them. But, we will arrest them and hand them over to the police who would prosecute them”.

“We only want support from President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde and the Commissioner of Police. We are not going to cause trouble but we will ensure we arrest them. They can’t come to our land and be terrorising us”.

“We are accommodating in the South West but they should not mistake us for fools. How can someone labour so much on his farm and you come and destroy his crops all in the name of grazing your animals”.