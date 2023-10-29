We’re here to change weak, crawling economy narratives – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, assured that his administration is determined to change the narrative about a weak and crawling economy by bringing about transformation to governance.

President Tinubu gave the assurance during bilateral political talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and his entourage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President at the occasion called for improved cooperation in security, natural resources, education, and democracy among others, with the government of Germany.

The President, who said the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court last week Thursday, had removed distractions from his focus on moving the country forward, however, welcomed the German government for more cooperation in multiple areas.

According to him, “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.”

In his response, the German Chancellor, Scholz, highlighted the need for further collaboration on infrastructure, particularly in electricity and energy.

He also thanked President Tinubu for his role in ECOWAS and called for collaboration in ensuring peace and stability in Africa and the world at large.

Details later…