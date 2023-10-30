We’re ending 2023 on a high, says Ibloov co-founder

The co-founder of Ibloov, Mr. Tokunbo Ojo, has said they are preparing to end 2023 on a high note, hinting at a major announcement for the upcoming year, adding that the future promises even more innovation and expansion as they remain dedicated to transforming the leisure landscape.

He spoke while reviewing how far they had come with a name synonymous with innovation in the leisure landscape, under the visionary leadership of himself and fellow founder, Mr. Femi Oshikoya.

A statement noted that under them Ibloov had swiftly risen to prominence in the event ticketing, tourism, and fintech industry, adding “With a focus on transforming how people experience leisure all over the world, the company had achieved remarkable success since its inception on July 5, 2022.

“As the year 2023 begins to draw to a close, we reflect on our contributions to the success of 360 registered events on the platform. From music festivals that have electrified audiences to art exhibitions that have captured hearts, Ibloov has been the driving force behind unforgettable experiences across the continent.

“The impact extends beyond delivering memorable events. The company has consistently pursued partnerships with event organizers and businesses throughout the world, strengthening the local economy and providing opportunities for growth within the leisure industry.”

Mr. Ojo said: “Our fintech innovations aim to offer secure and seamless event merchants onboarding and banking solutions tailored to our users’ leisure experiences. This is a leap forward in providing convenience and financial freedom.”

The statement noted that Ibloov’s journey would not be complete without acknowledging its dedicated team, event organisers, users, and partners.

“Their unwavering support and commitment to Ibloov’s vision have paved the way for a future where leisure, events, and fintech unite to redefine experiences in Africa,” it concluded.