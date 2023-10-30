‘We’re consoled by his legacies’ – MSSNLagos mourns Tutor-General, Fatai Lawal

The late Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Education District V, Fatai Idowu Lawal (left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right).

…urges Sanwo-Olu to appoint more Muslims in education sector

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has commiserated with the State government and families of the late Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Education District V, Fatai Idowu Lawal.

The late Lawal was recently appointed as Permanent Secretaries by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in July to replace Mr Mustapha Abayomi Amuni, a Muslim, who was appointed a few weeks to the 2023 governorship elections, after much clamour and protests from Muslims and Islamic organisations, including MSSNLagos.

In a statement issued on Monday, Amir (President) of MSSNLagos, Kamoldeen Abiona, described Lawal’s passing as a painful loss to the state and the entire Muslim community.

Abiona noted that the death of Lawal, a former Chairman of the Muslim Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (MUTAN) in Surulere Local Government, has left an indelible mark on the educational landscape of Lagos state.

He said his unwavering commitment, humility, and tireless efforts have earned him respect and admiration from all who have had the privilege of working alongside him. “He stood as a beacon of inspiration for both educators and students alike,” he added.

The statement reads, “The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria acknowledges Mr. Lawal Fatai’s exceptional contributions to the field of education and his steadfast dedication to serving the Muslim community. His compassionate nature and unwavering moral compass made him a true role model for others to follow.

“During this trying period, our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, children, and all those affected deeply by this profound loss. We beseech Allah to grant them the strength to endure, patience to overcome, and solace during this period of grief.”

It further stated, “Our hearts are heavy with grief as we extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Lawal Fatai’s grieving family, the dedicated staff of Lagos State Ministry of Education, the Lagos State Government, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Our heartfelt condolences are also extended to the dedicated members of staff at the Lagos State Ministry of Education, who will keenly feel the absence of Mr. Lawal Fatai’s immense contributions to the field of education and his exemplary leadership.

“To the Muslim Ummah in Lagos State, we mourn the loss of a dedicated and God-fearing individual. Let us unite in prayer for the departed soul, seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

“Lastly, we convey our profound condolences to the Lagos State Government. Mr. Lawal Fatai’s remarkable service to the Ministry of Education and his unwavering dedication to the well-being and advancement of the education sector will forever be cherished.

“The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, stands together with the family, colleagues, and friends of Mr. Lawal Fatai during this period of loss. We fervently pray that Allah blesses his soul, forgives his shortcomings, and grants him a place in Jannah (Paradise).

“May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and shower them with His boundless mercy. Ameen,” it stated.

Meanwhile, MSSNLagos noted that, while it was consoled by the legacies left behind by Lawal, it is saddening that his death came at a point when Muslims are marginalised in the position he occupied.

The Muslim students’ body stated, “Lawal’s death is a great loss to the Muslim Ummah being one of the two Muslims among the six tutor-generals In Lagos State, a situation that is at variance with the ideals the Lagos State Government claims to stand for and the metropolitan, heterogeneous and multi religious nature of the state.

“As we pray to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Lawal and grant him Al-Janat Firdaus, the Lagos State Government shouldn’t further marginalise Muslims in the state by appointing a non-Muslim to replace Lawal.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration should ease the pains caused by Lawal’s death by appointing a Muslim. The government shouldn’t always wait for protest or clamour before doing the right thing.”