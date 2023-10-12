We’ll win Kogi guber with structure, achievements, not ethnic sentiments — Gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has, once again, maintained that ethnic politics has no place in the state, describing those pursuing any agenda aside from that which would benefit the entire state as enemies of the people.

While noting that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a party for all ethnic groups in the state, Governor Bello said the party would win, overwhelmingly, not on the basis of ethnic sentiment but on the strength of the APC and his administration’s achievements.

He spoke during the APC Stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday at the Glass House, Government House, in Lokoja, the state capital.

“We must jettison ethnicity in Kogi State. Those championing ethnic agenda do not mean well for our unity.

“In Kogi, we have every ethnic group in APC. Let us not allow undeserving elements to drag us back,” he stated.

Bello expressed the confidence that the APC would win overwhelmingly in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election, pointing out that the party won 99 per cent of elective positions in the state in the last general election.

“We won all senatorial election. We won all the House of Representatives and Assembly election except one. Presently, all opposition political parties have all joined the APC in the state.

“With about 1,500 political appointees in the state, the APC party structure is everywhere. We are united in the state with no ethnic colouration.

“The November 11 governorship election is like a boxing match between Mike Tyson and a malnourished political party.

“We will win overwhelmingly not on the basis of ethnic sentiment but on the strength of the APC,” the governor added.

Governor Bello called on the members of the party to go back home, down to the grassroots, in order to consolidate on the party’s winning strategies.

He cautioned against violence and urged party members to campaign based on issues and be peaceful.

“Late Prince Abubakar Audu won his election in 1992, 1999, not on ethnic sentiment. Alhaji Ibrahim Idris won on two occasions, not on ethnic sentiment.

Captain Idris Wada also won in 2012, not on any sentiment. In 2018, I won overwhelmingly, not on ethnic sentiment.

“I can assure you that in 2023 and moving forward, elections will also be won, not on ethnic sentiment,” he said.