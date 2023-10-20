We’ll reconstruct Third Mainland Bridge in 2024 – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to reconstruct the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, made this revelation while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier said the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, October 21, 2023, to Sunday, October 22, 2023, for palliative works.

But speaking on the development, Keisha confirmed that the extensive repair work will commence in late January 2024.

She said the vital bridge, a lifeline for commuters in Lagos, will be temporarily closed for six months to facilitate the much-needed repairs.

Keisha stated, “So we were saying let us do a complete overhaul of the asphalt overlay. Some of them have been long overdue because we haven’t done that in the last 30 years. It is just the failures that have shown up that we have been addressing.”

She added that the reconstruction will be a complete overhaul of the asphalt layer on both sides and then replacing it with new ones to last the next 10 years.

She said, “The Federal government has awarded that contract already, and preparatory works are pending when the contractor moves to the site because there are some elements of repairs that need to be imported.

“Pending that we just want to do palliative work to provide relief for motorists,” she said

“It is going to take the contractor 3 months to import those elements needed for the repair.

“One bound will be for 3 months then we will divert to the other bound once we are done with this bound we will bring back traffic to this lane.

“Afterwards we were going to have a very brand new road,” she said.