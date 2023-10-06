We’ll give new minimum wage bill expeditious consideration – Senate

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has promised to give the new National Minimum Wage Bill expeditious consideration whenever it receives it from the Executive Arm of government.

This, it said, would be part of its contribution to the improvement of the welfare of Nigerian workers as well as the promotion of industrial harmony.

The Senate’s position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment , Labour and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang ( APC Plateau Central), in Abuja, on Friday.

Plang , assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate and by extension, 10th National Assembly, remains committed to improving the living conditions of workers as well as in tackling the unacceptable level of poverty at in the country.

He said, “Efforts of the Federal Government and the Organized Labour for agreeing , to set in motion, necessary machinery to review the current Minimum Wage in Nigeria as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties , are commendable .

“The Senate Committee on Employment , Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship , is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act, once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment .

He also commended the federal government for taking proactive steps to avert the proposed nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and their affiliates.

The federal lawmaker however cautioned both parties in the dispute not to renege on agreements reached .

He said, ” Nigerians and particularly members of this committee , are happy that the then looming industrial unrest , was averted by memorandum of understanding entered into by the federal government , the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) and the Trade Union Congress ( TUC )

” However , all the parties involved , should avoid reneging on any of the agreement reached”, he said .

The committee chairman said his committee respects the International Labour Organisation ( ILO) principle of decent work and will take necessary legislative action to support efforts that will improve the working conditions of Nigerians including payment of living wage as enshrined in the decent work agenda.