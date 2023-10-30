We must be immune to everyday challenges of running a business in Nigeria—Ladi Osadebe

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ladi Osadebe is the CEO of a group of companies that include Redbubbles Events Limited, Bolifish PHC Enterprises and K2 Sparkles Enterprises.

She is a graduate of Estate Management from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and holds a certificate in Event Management from the New York Institute of Art and Design.

She has worked in the construction and facility management firms in Nigeria before moving on to found Redbubbles Events Limited in 2010. The company has since grown to become a major player in the Event industry. She is also the Senior Partner at K2 Sparkles, a facility management firm.

She has attended several leadership and entrepreneurial development training programmes both within and outside the country including a stint at EDC under the Goldman Sach scholarship program.

She is an alumnus of CEIBS (China-Europe International Business School) WELA Program.

You are a graduate of Estate Management and worked in a highly respected construction and facility management firm; tell us what your experience has been?

I can describe my experience as being both challenging and rewarding at the same time. Challenging in the sense that there are always new goals and objectives to pursue. Indeed, some of these goals stretch one to the very limit. Rewarding in the eventual knowledge that no matter how challenging the goals were initially, one was able to accomplish them.

As the founder of Redbubbles Events Limited, how do you ensure that you stay in business?

At inception, we made a conscious decision to put a stamp of excellence in the services we render. It was obvious to us that there existed a critical mass of individuals and organisations that were very particular about hosting quality events. Our game plan is to focus on meeting the unique needs of this segment of the market. That way, we have had access to a pool of similar clients via referrals from satisfied clients.

As a dynamic multi-talented entrepreneur, how has your experience shaped your personality into achieving your purpose and staying relevant in business?

My experiences have shaped who I am today. I must confess that I am a better version of me today than I was when we started. I have learnt to be more adaptable and to focus on my goals and objectives squarely while avoiding distractions. I have also learnt to remain open to new opportunities and be willing to take calculated risk. To be able to take these opportunities when they present, I have invested in both personal and professional development within and outside the shores of the country. This has exposed me to industry global best practices and has impacted my business positively.

Your profile X-rayed your vast experience in multiple businesses including Estate Management and event management as well as construction. How do you juggle these businesses, as well as starting up your business in 2010?

I am big on effective time management, prioritizing tasks and setting specific time blocks for the different businesses I am involved in. I have been able to assemble a competent team that is highly empowered. This has meant that tactical and everyday decisions are taken by the managers leaving me with more time to craft the high-level strategic priorities for the businesses.

As the founder of Redbubbles Events tell us your company’s operational system and the workability.

Our business model is built on four major pillars namely customers, processes, employees and technology. We combine these aspects efficiently to meet the specific needs of each client. Our services are tailored to the personality of each client and powered by best in-class technology. At Redbubbles Events, no two events are the same as each event has the personal imprint of the concerned client. This has worked for us judging by the positive reviews of our satisfied clients.

Your experience in event management and the motivation behind your choice of discipline?

As often said, to get ahead in the Event Management space, one needs the ability to keep a level head when things are going wrong, a stomach for serious hard work and comfy shoes. For me, it has been a worthwhile journey from the days of humble beginning to the present. The choice of this line of business came naturally to me as it brings out the creative side of me. I have a keen eye for detail, a critical ingredient to excel in the industry.

What are the challenges embedded in the work?

The Event Management industry is highly demanding. From event conception, event planning to the final execution, the ability to manage unforeseen circumstances is inherent in our day-to-day operations as deadlines have to be met. Unfortunately, we are not immune to the everyday challenges of running a business in the country such as poor infrastructure. We have to contend with issues that are uniquely Nigerian in striving to remain relevant in our industry.

What strategy is your company employing to compete with its counterparts?

We believe that the market is large enough for all players. At Redbubbles Events, we have clearly defined our target market and put in place tested strategies, driven by technology, to remain relevant and dominant in our chosen market. We deploy both traditional marketing and digital marketing to attract opportunities both locally and internationally in countries like the United States. Our unique selling point is the personalized services we offer to our clients. This has ensured that our satisfied customers become our greatest proponents and ever willing to refer others to our company.

Event management is time consuming and energy savvy, what are the deliberate efforts you are putting in place for young people to be passionate about this field?

We have instituted internship and mentorship programs that enable participants gain practical hands-on experience and foundational knowledge to spark and nurture their interest in pursuing a career in this field. To our credit, some of the participants in our mentorship program have gone on to set up successful event companies in their own right.

What is your organization’s five point’s agenda and how would you say these agenda favour all women at all levels?

At Redbubbles, our five-point agenda revolves around Equal opportunities, Work-life balance, Mentorship, Diversity and inclusion, Sustainability.

We set out from the beginning to create a modern equal opportunity workplace with zero tolerance for any form of discrimination and to cater for our female workforce throughout the different stages of their life journey. This has ensured a very committed workforce.

Tell us how your organization is wired especially when it comes to ensuring effective operation and delivery of purpose?

Our organization is wired to provide our identified market segment with excellent Event Management services through experienced and talented employees using global best practices and cutting-edge technologies. Technology is at the heart of all we do as it has improved our operations tremendously and given us an edge over competition.